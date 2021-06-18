Market opportunity and growth drivers of Bulldozer market till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Bulldozer Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Bulldozer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Rise in automation and increasing usage of machinery to ease the work of humans in various sectors such as agriculture, construction, mining, infrastructure is boosting the market growth of bulldozer. Moreover, the construction and mining industries are likely to expand during the forecast period due to the increased scope of utilization of bulldozers for transportation and infrastructure. Besides this, the government initiatives and funding on infrastructure and transportation across the globe is augmenting the growth of the bulldozer market. For instance, in April 2018, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in the Union Budget 2018-2019, the government allocated US$ 92.22 billion for the infrastructure sector development projects. Furthermore, the government of Saudi Arabia has planned to develop 6 mega-economic cities and nearly 800 new factories for creating accommodation and employment. Bulldozers play a vital role in the construction industry, thus creating a useful environment for the growth of the bulldozer market.

Region wise, the Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the bulldozer market and China & India are the strongest markets for the bulldozers in this region. The demand for bulldozers in these countries is rising due to the high rate of adoption of bulldozers in construction & mining industry and the booming automotive sector. Moreover, the increasing government investments in infrastructure and construction sectors leading to increased production of bulldozers in the Asia Pacific region. However, the high cost and maintenance expenditure of these vehicles is projected to hinder the growth of bulldozers market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of bulldozer market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Crawler Bulldozer

– Wheeled Bulldozers

By Type

– Small Dozers

– Mid-Size Dozers

– Large Dozers

By Applications

– Construction

– Mining

– Military

– Agriculture

– Infrastructure

– Forestry

– Others

By Operating Weight

– Less than 10,000 Kg

– 10,000-30,000 Kg

– 30,000-185,000 Kg

– More than 185,000 Kg

By Horsepower

– 70-150 hp

– 151-260 hp

– 261-500 hp

– >500 hp

By Flywheel Power

– 50-85 KW

– 85-200 KW

– >200 KW

By Blade Type

– U-blade

– Semi-U

– Sigma Dozer

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– AB Volvo Group

– Atlas Copco AB

– Caterpillar Incorporation

– Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation

– Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation

– JCB Limited

– JLG Industries Incorporation

– John Dheere corporation

– Kleemann GmbH

– Komatsu Limited

– Liebherr-International AG

– Manitowoc Crane Group

– Metso Corporation

– Terex Corporation

– Wirtgen Group

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities. The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in bulldozer market.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Bulldozer Market

3. Global Bulldozer Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Bulldozer Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Bulldozer Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.3.1. Crawler Bulldozer

10.3.2. Wheeled Bulldozers

11. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.3.1. Small Dozers

11.3.2. Mid-Size Dozers

11.3.3. Large Dozers

12. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

12.3.1. Construction

12.3.2. Mining

12.3.3. Military

12.3.4. Agriculture

12.3.5. Infrastructure

12.3.6. Forestry

12.3.7. Others

13. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Operating Weight

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Operating Weight

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Operating Weight

13.3.1. Less than 10,000 Kg

13.3.2. 10,000-30,000 Kg

13.3.3. 30,000-185,000 Kg

13.3.4. More than 185,000 Kg

14. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Horsepower

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Horsepower

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Horsepower

14.3.1. 70-150 hp

14.3.2. 151-260 hp

14.3.3. 261-500 hp

14.3.4. >500 hp

15. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Flywheel Power

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Market Attractiveness, By Flywheel Power

15.3. BPS Analysis, By Flywheel Power

15.3.1. 50-85 KW

15.3.2. 85-200 KW

15.3.3. >200 KW

16. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Blade Type

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Market Attractiveness, By Blade Type

16.3. BPS Analysis, By Blade Type

16.4. Drug Discovery Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

16.5. Disease Diagnosis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

16.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

17. Geographical Analysis

17.1. Introduction

17.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

17.2.1. By Product Type

17.2.1.1. Introduction

17.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

17.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

17.2.1.3.1. Crawler Bulldozer

17.2.1.3.2. Wheeled Bulldozers

17.2.2. By Type

17.2.2.1. Introduction

17.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

17.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

17.2.2.3.1. Small Dozers

17.2.2.3.2. Mid-Size Dozers

17.2.2.3.3. Large Dozers

17.2.3. By Applications

17.2.3.1. Introduction

17.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

17.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

17.2.3.3.1. Construction

17.2.3.3.2. Mining

17.2.3.3.3. Military

17.2.3.3.4. Agriculture

17.2.3.3.5. Infrastructure

17.2.3.3.6. Forestry

17.2.3.3.7. Others

17.2.4. By Operating Weight

17.2.4.1. Introduction

17.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Operating Weight

17.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Operating Weight

17.2.4.3.1. Less than 10,000 Kg

17.2.4.3.2. 10,000-30,000 Kg

17.2.4.3.3. 30,000-185,000 Kg

17.2.4.3.4. More than 185,000 Kg

17.2.5. By Horsepower

17.2.5.1. Introduction

17.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Horsepower

17.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Horsepower

17.2.5.3.1. 70-150 hp

17.2.5.3.2. 151-260 hp

17.2.5.3.3. 261-500 hp

17.2.5.3.4. >500 hp

17.2.6. By Flywheel Power

17.2.6.1. Introduction

17.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Flywheel Power

17.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Flywheel Power

17.2.6.3.1. 50-85 KW

17.2.6.3.2. 85-200 KW

17.2.6.3.3. >200 KW

17.2.7. By Blade Type

17.2.7.1. Introduction

17.2.7.2. Market Attractiveness, By Blade Type

17.2.7.3. BPS Analysis, By Blade Type

17.2.7.3.1. Drug Discovery Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

17.2.7.3.2. Disease Diagnosis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

17.2.7.3.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

17.2.8. By Country

17.2.8.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

17.2.8.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

17.2.8.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

17.2.8.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

