Market opportunity and growth drivers of Laser Cutting Machines market till 2024
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Laser Cutting Machines Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Laser cutting machine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
Laser cutting machine uses laser cutting technology to cut material with a computer-administered. These laser cutting machines are used for a variety of cutting options on different types of materials like acrylic, leather, wood, fabric, plastic and more with high speed and accuracy. Apart from this, these machines can be an ideal solution for the fabric industry, leather industry, shoe industry, acrylic cutting, and pen engraving industry. The market for laser cutting machines is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global laser cutting machines market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024.
The laser cutting machine market has been growing on the back of rapid industrialization across the globe. A range of industries such as fabric industry, leather industry, shoe industry, acrylic cutting, pen engraving industry, and other manufacturing industries are remarkably using these laser cutting machines. The laser cutting machine offers a few types of financial and production advantages over the other cutting machines such as water jet cutting machines. Advantages of laser cutting machines such as better work-piece positioning, high accuracy, low risk of contaminating material, less energy consumption, ability to cut a wide range of materials, and, can engrave as well as cut material are encouraging the consumers to adopt laser cutting machines over other cutting machine technologies. Furthermore, developing economies such as India, China and Brazil are emerging as major consumers of laser cutting machines. Need to increase productivity and to avoid every possible human error is poised to complement the growth of the global laser cutting machine market in the Asia Pacific during the forecasted period. Strong use of laser cutting machines in the automotive industry is another reason bolstering the growth of Asia Pacific laser cutting machine market as cutting with a laser is one of the most used processes in the automobile industry, and any manufacturing industry for that matter.
Nevertheless, the presence of substitutes of laser cutting machines and higher life span of these laser cutting machines are collectively restraining the growth of the global laser cutting machine market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of laser cutting machines market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Laser Type
– Crystal lasers
– Gas lasers
– Fiber lasers
– Others
By Cutting Axis
– 2D Laser Cutting Machine
– 3D Laser Cutting Machine
By Process
– Flame cutting
– Fusion cutting
– Sublimation cutting
By Application
– Automotive
– Consumers Electronics
– Defense & Aerospace
– Other Manufacturing Industries
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– TRUMPF
– TTM Laser SPA
– Coherent Incorporation
– Jenoptik Laser GmbH
– ALPHA Laser GmbH
– Bystronic Incorporated
– Epilog Laser Inc.
– IPG Photonics Corporation
– Trumpf GMBH + Co. KG
– Trotec Laser GmbH
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).
