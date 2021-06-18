Master Data Management Market valued approximately USD 12.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.85% over the forecast period 2018-2025
With the surge in accessibility to ubiquitously gain access to one’s organizational master data, the small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises are extensively adopting master data management solutions to harmonize, prioritize, synchronize and standardize their business processes, and augment collaboration. Further, the presence of an efficient master data management solution within the organization facilitates them to streamline their business processes. This is accomplished through competent master data management applications which provide channelization of their product portrayal data, fortify their customer interactions, accurately manage vendor accounts, enable customized view of their site data, and accountancy for their asset data. Likewise, the master data management services which include consulting, implementation, and training and support are largely provided by the master data management service vendors to help users maintain their deployed master data management software applications.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.
By Application:
ï‚§ Supplier Data
ï‚§ Product Data
ï‚§ Customer data
ï‚§ Others
By End User:
ï‚§ BFSI
ï‚§ Government
ï‚§ Retail
ï‚§ IT and Telecom
ï‚§ Manufacturing
ï‚§ Healthcare
ï‚§ Others
By Regions:
ï‚§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
ï‚§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
ï‚§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
ï‚§ Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
ï‚§ Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The leading Market players mainly include-
• SAP AG
• SAS Institute, Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Tibco Software, Inc.
• Informatica Corporation
• Teradata Corporation
• Orchestra Networks
• Riversand Technologies, Inc.
• Talend
• Syncforce
Target Audience of the Master Data Management Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
