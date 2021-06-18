Menstrual Cup Market Exclusive Analysis by Top Merchants with Recent Demand, Trends, Growth, Industry Revenue and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the menstrual cup market is edging towards the valuation of USD 1514.01 million by 2023. Furthermore, the market is on track to gain prominence at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Growth Drivers and Top Barriers

Menstrual cups refer to the hygiene products used by females, with the ability to prevent menstrual fluid from leaking onto the clothes. These cups are the ideal alternative to other sanitary options like pads, tampons and napkins. Menstrual cups are considered to be more economical and are generally made out of medical grade material which is deemed convenient and safe for intimate use. These types of cups considered to be one of the most cost-effective solutions for hygiene protection among the women population.

Reduced risk to health, plus a host of benefits associated with menstrual cups is touted to be the primary reason behind the heightened product demand over the coming years. Moreover, the safety of menstrual cups has met with the approval of a number of regulatory agencies, such as the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA), validating its stance in the overall market for feminine hygiene products. Over the years, the menstrual cups being manufactured by Lunette (U.S.) has gained immense prominence owing to their use as well as endorsement by famous athletes.

On top of that, the lofty demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly menstrual cups will be augmenting the demand for the market in the forthcoming years. Also, the harmful effects due to the use of other menstrual products are prompting the women to go for the menstrual cups, which will do wonders for the market during the conjectured time frame. An additional factor striving to promote the market growth includes the increasing awareness among consumers brought on by various campaigns by manufacturers, educational institutes, as well as women support groups. In addition, the availability of menstrual cups in a variety of sizes and shapes i.e. the slew of options is generating massive interest among the consumers.

Industry Trends

With several players gaining entry, a volume-fueled growth has been experienced by the market backed by the introduction of a variety of product types. These players are striving to grab on to a substantial share of the overall market at a quick rate, for which they are experimenting with numerous advantages the market has to offer. In a bid to garner the customer’s interest, these vendors are launching various menstrual products made of different materials and in diverse sizes. Other than this, there are various companies that are consistently indulging in marketing strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions with the aim of elevating their presence at an international level.

Key Players for Global Menstrual Cup Market

The prominent companies competing in the global menstrual cup market include Irisana S.A., The Keeper Inc., Anigan, Diva International Inc., Vcup, FemCap Inc., LadyCup, Ruby Life Ltd., Me Luna and Lunette among others.

Segments for Global Menstrual Cup Market

The menstrual cup market has been segmented based on type, product, and distribution channel.

Depending on the product, the market has been considered for disposable menstrual cup and reusable menstrual cup. Out of these, the reusable types of menstrual cups are on their way to be the dominating segment in the coming years. The segment owes its top position to factors such as the long reusability cycle ranging from 1 to 5 years. In addition, the reusable cups are cheaper than their counterparts and are eco-friendlier as well.

The types of menstrual cups in the global market include pointy, hollow, flat, and round. Here, the round menstrual cups are responsible for about 43% of the total market share on account of the flexible design of these cups.

The various distribution channels in the global market are retail outlets, online stores, and others. The online store distribution channel holds roughly 62% of the total market share as a result of the growing popularity of e-commerce across the globe.

Regional Analysis for Global Menstrual Cup Market

The Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa are the regions among which the global menstrual cup market is expected to expand during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The global scenario depicts a highly lucrative future for the region of America, predicting it to be the leading region in the global menstrual cup market in the years forward. The regional market position is rising with the increasing number of programs continuously being conducted by the government for bringing about awareness among the consumers in the region. Over and above that, the mere existence of influential manufacturers like Diva International and LENA Cup in the region is creating a highly vibrant atmosphere for the market to flourish during the review period.

Talking about profitable markets, Europe has created a powerful space for itself in the global market backed by the presence of renowned industry participants. Another factor substantiating the growth of the market includes the elevated health care expenditure along with the rising population of women in the region.

The third largest market in the global menstrual cup market is the region of Asia Pacific, noting a consistent expansion of the healthcare industry, which will have a fruitful impact on the market in the years ahead. The primary contributors in the region are India, Japan, China, Australia and the Republic of Korea. Plus, the growing number of awareness programs carried out by various organizations along with government bodies will help the market rise at a luxurious pace in the future.

