Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market will be worth a staggering US$ 358.35 billion

The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of a large number of OEMs into the MaaS market. These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of MaaS market during the forecast period.

However, the deterrent factors, affecting the market growth are the apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem, and huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise. Nonetheless, advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide, is anticipated to boost the adoption of MaaS application tool among consumers, resulting in market growth. Furthermore, future trends such as the convergence of various transport chains forming a holistic transport service ecosystem, and increasing self-driving cars in the developed nations are expected to contribute to the growth of MaaS market in the near future.

Mobility as a service market is expected to grow to US$ 358.35 billion by 2025 from US$ 38.76 billion in 2017.

The need for implementation of intelligent transport solutions in the Asia Pacific region is very high that also includes improved infrastructure in the transportation system. Rising needs of mobility systems are fully utilized in the APAC region including Hong Kong, Australia, China, New Zealand, India, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea. The market of MaaS in APAC region is gaining momentum with growing disposable income and urban population and boosting the market domestically and regionally. Implementation of car sharing is getting adopted rapidly in developing countries. In the Asia Pacific, market penetration for car-sharing services is high because of a large number of potential users.

China contributes the largest market share in the APAC MaaS market and it is growing with the highest CAGR. Due to increasing urbanization and highly dense city traffic, the people of China are adopting the concept of a shared economy. High smartphone penetration coupled with the huge urban population is considered as a major factor towards the growth of this market. Also, many MaaS operators consider China as the best opportunity for MaaS deployment. Also, the presence of major MaaS operators such as Uber, DiDi and others have been a major factor for the high market share in the APAC region.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Mobility as a service industry.

The List of Companies

1. Lyft, Inc.

2. Uber Technologies, Inc.

3. Beeline Singapore

4. SkedGo Pty Ltd.

5. UbiGo AB

6. MaaS Global Oy

7. Moovel Group GmBH

8. Qixxit

9. Splyt Technologies Ltd.

10. Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

11. Smile Mobility

12. Citymapper

