New Study: Saturated Polyester Resin Market to 2027 Insights Shared In a Detailed Report – Key Player Formerly Cytec, Arkema, Ciech SA, Covestro AG and Evonik Industries

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Saturated Polyester Resin Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Saturated Polyester Resin market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Polyester is a category of polymers which is being derived from the polyols. Saturated polyester resins are formulated from glycolysis of polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). Saturated polyester resin often contain a hydroxyl group. These saturated polyester resins have properties such as hydrolysis and chemical resistance, low viscosity, longer shelf life, etc. Adhesives made by saturated polyester resin, have excellent adhesion, high durability, and high quality. Saturated polyester resin can be applied both in liquid and solid forms as per the requirement. Saturated polyester resin is used in PET film adhesives, powder coatings, automotive coatings, and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Saturated Polyester Resin market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Saturated Polyester Resin Market profiled in the report include-

1.Allnex Belgium SA/NV (Formerly Cytec)

2.Arkema S.A.

3.Ciech SA

4.Covestro AG (Formerly Bayer Materialscience)

5.Evonik Industries

6.Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

7.Megara Resins (Anastassios Fanis S.A.)

8.Nippon Gohsei

9.Royal DSM N.V.

10.Stepan Company

The saturated polyester resin market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the saturated polyester resin market is segmented into, liquid saturated polyester resin, solid saturated polyester resin. On the basis of application, the saturated polyester resin market is segmented into, powder coatings, industrial paints, coil & can coatings, automotive paints, flexible packaging, 2k pu coatings, others.

