New Tactics of Compact Construction Equipment Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

The global compact construction equipment market size was $6,250 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,438 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Compact construction equipment comprises of equipment and machineries, which are compact in size, can be easily relocated from one place to another, and deliver performance equivalent to that of the heavy machineries.

Increase in construction activities and rise in application in mining and agriculture industry propel the demand for compact construction equipment. In addition, the portable and compact size, light weight, and robust performance leads to the growth of the compact construction equipment market. However, the shortage of skilled workforce and high manufacturing cost of the equipment are major challenges faced by the players operating in the market. Increase in pace of infrastructural improvement and rise in demand for renewable energy offer promising opportunities for players in the compact construction equipment industry. Moreover, lack of standardization of machinery also provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global compact construction equipment market is segmented into equipment, end-user industry, application, and region. Based on equipment, the market is categorized into backhoe loader, excavator, skid steer loader, telehandler, track loader, and others. Backhoe loader is expected to dominate the global compact construction equipment market throughout the analysis period owing to its wide scope of application. The end-user industry segment includes metal & mining, construction, agriculture, and others. In 2016, the construction industry accounted for maximum market share due to increase in number of infrastructural improvements. By application, the market is divided into loading, excavation, material handling, lifting & hoisting, and others. In 2016, the loading in application segment accounted for maximum market share due to increase in number of construction activities.

The global compact construction equipment is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to grow at the fastest rate followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Caterpillar, Inc., JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang, Sany, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Volvo, and XCMG.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Equipment

– Backhoe Loader

– Excavators

– Skid Steer Loader

– Telehandler

– Track Loader

– Others

By End-user Industry

– Metal & Mining

– Construction

– Agriculture

– Others

By Application

– Loading

– Excavation

– Material Handling

– Lifting & Hoisting

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Caterpillar, Inc.

– Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

– JCB, Inc.

– John Deere

– King Machinery

– Komatsu

– Mustang

– Sany

– Volvo

– XCMG

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. High threat of substitution

3.3.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Moderate competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Versatile benefits associated with compact construction equipment

3.5.1.2. Increased focus towards robust and compact equipment

3.5.1.3. Increase in infrastructure & development projects globally

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled technicians and operators

3.5.2.2. Volatile fuel prices and stringent regulation for engine emissions

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Standardization of compact construction equipment

CHAPTER 4 COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. BACKHOE LOADERS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. EXCAVATORS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. SKID STEER LOADERS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. TELEHANDLERS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis by country

4.6. TRACK LOADERS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market analysis by country

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. METALS & MINING

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. CONSTRUCTION

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. AGRICULTURE

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6 COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. LOADING

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. EXCAVATION

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. MATERIALS HANDLING

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. LIFTING & HOISTING

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. OTHERS

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

