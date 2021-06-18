New Technology Developments in Air Compressor Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Air Compressor Market report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The air compressor market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global air compressor market is expected to reach $26,850.35 million in 2023, from $19,798.56 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% from 2017 to 2023. An air compressor is a mechanical device utilized to harness the natural energy of air by converting it into a potential source of energy in the form of pressurized air. They are used in process industries, which include oil & gas, waste management, chemicals, power generation, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others. These devices play a significant role in enhancing the efficiency, safety, and profitability of these process industries. Furthermore, the manufacturers of air compressors are constantly engaged in R&D activities to deliver superior design in their products to address different requirements, environmental change, and international standards. Compressed air is used for varied applications such as dental services, metal fabrication, powering of pneumatic tools, bottling & packaging, spraying & painting, cooling & freezing of food products, and others. Based on these applications, air compressors are segregated into consumer grade, professional grade, and industrial grade.

Proliferation of energy-efficient and cost-effective products is expected to drive the market growth of air compressor market during the forecast period. In addition, high rate of adoption from end-user industries, rise in number of industrial infrastructure projects, and increase in investment across all the process industries, especially oil & gas industry, fuel the market. The demand for high energy and growth in population boost the growth of the market. Further, penetration of IoT, launch of initiatives such as Industry 4.0, and technological advancements related to new product development are expected to fuel growth of air compressor market during the forecast period.

Air contamination caused due to oil lubrication in oiled air compressors and noisy operations of oil-free compressors are major concerns that limit the adoption of air compressors. Growth of the construction industry presents as a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global air compressor market is segmented based on type, technology, lubrication method, power rating, end-user industry, and region. The type segment includes portable and stationary air compressors. By technology, it is classified as rotary, centrifugal, and reciprocating. Based on lubrication method, the market is bifurcated into oiled and oil-free air compressors. Oil-free air compressors, which supply non-contaminated air witness increased adoption in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and electronic assembling industries. Based on power rating, the market is segmented into 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, and 501 kW & above. By end-user industry, it is divided into food & beverages, oil & gas, manufacturing, power generation, medical, and others. To gain a diverse insight, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

The key players operating in the global market are Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel Ltd., Elgi Equipments Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Suzler Ltd., Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable, and VMAC Global Technology Inc.-

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global optical coatings equipment market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Portable

– Stationary

By Technology

– Reciprocating

– Rotary

– Centrifugal

By Lubrication Method

– Oiled

– Oil-free

By Power Rating

– 0-100 kW

– 101-300 kW

– 301-500 kW

– 501 kW & above

By End-User Industry

– Food & Beverage

– Oil & Gas

– Manufacturing

– Medical

– Power Generation

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Key Market Players

– Atlas Copco AB

– Kobe Steel Ltd.

– Elgi Equipments Limited

– Ingersoll-Rand PLC

– Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

– Suzler Ltd.

– Ebara Corporations

– Porter Cable

– VMAC Global Technology Inc.

– Campbell Hausfled

– Doosan Infracore Portable Power

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2014-2018*

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2018*

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Availability of energy-efficient compressors

3.5.1.2. Multiple fuel options

3.5.1.3. Requirement of low maintenance

3.5.1.4. Variation in pressure supplied

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Air pollution

3.5.2.2. Noise pollution

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Upcoming technologies

CHAPTER 4: AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.1.2. Market volume and forecast, by type

4.2. PORTABLE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

4.3. STATIONARY

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5: AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.1.2. Market volume and forecast, by technology

5.2. RECIPROCATING

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

5.2.5. Single stage

5.2.6. Two stage

5.2.7. Rocking piston type

5.2.8. Diaphragm type

5.3. ROTARY

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

5.3.5. Scroll type

5.3.6. Rotary helical screw type

5.3.7. Rotary sliding vane type

5.4. CENTRIFUGAL

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 6: AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY LUBRICATION METHOD

6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by lubrication method

6.1.2. Market volume and forecast, by lubrication method

6.2. OILED

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

6.3. OIL FREE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 7: AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY POWER RATING

7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by power rating

7.1.2. Market volume and forecast, by power rating

7.2. 0-100 KW

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

7.3. 101-300 KW

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

7.4. 301-500 KW

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

7.5. 501 KW & ABOVE

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.4. Market volume and forecast, by region

