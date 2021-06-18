North Korea Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Industry 2019-2023 Specification, Growth Drivers, Market Analysis and Industry Key Players – North Korea Post and Telecommunications Corp (NKPTC); NEAT&T; SUN NET; Loxley Pacific

WiseGuyReports.com “North Korea – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

North Korea Sees Further Social Media Restrictions

North Korea possesses an underdeveloped yet growing market which has markedly improved in recent years as noted by growing mobile penetration. North Korea’s telecoms infrastructure developed largely through foreign investment, most significantly by Thai investors and Egyptian telecoms investment company Orascom Telecom Holdings.

Communications with the outside world is restricted as everyday citizens are only able to receive news through government-controlled channels such as TV and radio broadcasting as well as the government-controlled Intranet. Technological improvements are evident, most notably through the introduction of high definition TV (HDTV) digital broadcasting.

The North Korean mobile market has seen strong growth over the past six years however from a very small base compared to other Asian countries.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2841645-north-korea-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

North Korea has taken steps towards developing a digital economy as part of efforts to modernize its economy as well as a means to generate export income, especially in the field of IT services. North Korean e-commerce website Manmulsang now provides delivery services to all parts of the country.

There has been a recent been a sharp drop off in social media activity in North Korea. Facebook and Instagram are almost absent in terms of activity levels in North Korea and Chinese services are being increasingly favoured.

North Korea’s mobile market is a major driver of telecoms infrastructure development. A 3G only network has been deployed providing almost universal population coverage, one of few countries in the world that is able to claim that its entire mobile market is comprised of 3G subscribers. Fibre optic links connect major cities and network capacity has been upgraded using fibre optic technology platforms such as Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM).

Key developments:

There has been a recent been a sharp drop off in social media activity in North Korea.

E-commerce and e-education initiatives have been launched.

Mobile broadband will see moderate growth to 2023.

Companies mentioned in this report:

North Korea Post and Telecommunications Corp (NKPTC); NEAT&T; SUN NET; Loxley Pacific; Lancelot Holdings; Orascom, Star JV.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2841645-north-korea-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Background Telecommunications market

Market Overview and Analysis

Regional Market Comparison

Historical overview

Regulatory environment Overview

Fixed network operators

Lancelot Holdings Loxley Pacific (Loxpac)

Shin Satellite Corp

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

North-South connections

International infrastructure

Satellite Fixed-line broadband market

Background Market Developments

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Revival of the .kp domain Mobile market Background Mobile statistics and Market Forecast Mobile Broadband statistics and Market Forecast Mobile infrastructure 3G Major mobile operators Sunnet Koryolink / Kang Song Net Byol Mobile content and applications Mobile handsets Digital economy Korea Computing Centre (KCC) Personal computer production E-education E-commerce and E-payments Digital Media Broadcasting market Overview TV stations Satellite TV Social media Overview Twitter Facebook YouTube Communications: VoIP, messaging, conferencing North Korea on Google Maps Related reportsList of Tables

Continued……

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)