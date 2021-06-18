Off-Road Vehicles Market to boom in near future owing to technological advancements taking place

Off-road vehicles are specially designed vehicles used for driving them on the rugged roads and off-highway applications. The vehicles provide improved traction, durability, power outputs compared to regular vehicle production. The off-road vehicles have a wide range of users across agriculture, mining, and constructions among other sectors. The global off-road market is experiencing a high demand owing to the growing popularity of extreme sports and the need for robust compact equipment.

The companies providing off-road vehicles are focusing on introducing new products with improved features to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market. Moreover, the construction industry is increasingly adopting off-road compact vehicles to boost their efficiency. Rapidly growing industrialization along with an increase in mining activities are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the off-road vehicle market. However, the high cost of maintenance of off-road vehicles is the primary factor that is anticipated to hinder the growth of off-road vehicles market.

Some of the key players influencing the off-road vehicles market are Deere & Company, Polaris Industries Inc., American Honda Motor Co. Inc., Caterpillar, Valtra (AGCO), Escort Group, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Liebherr Group, and CNH Global NV among others.

The “Global Off-road Vehicles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the off-road vehicles industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global off-road vehicles market with detailed market segmentation by end-user industry, power output and geography. The global off-road vehicles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the off-road vehicles market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the off-road vehicles industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global off-road vehicles market based on end-user industry, and power output. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall off-road vehicles market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1. Off-Road Vehicles Market Introduction

2. Market Key Takeaways

3. Off-Road Vehicles Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4. Off-Road Vehicles Market Analysis- Global

5. Off-Road Vehicles Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – End-User Industry

6. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Power Type

7. Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Geographical Analysis

8. Industry Landscape

9. Market – Competitive Landscape

10. Off-Road Vehicles Market, Key Company Profiles

11. Appendix

