Plastic-Coated Wires Market 2018 To 2023 Status And Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Plastic-coated Wires Market Research Report: by Coating (Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Others), by Substrate (Rounded Copper Wires, Rounded Stainless-Steel Wires, Rounded Carbon Wires, Others), by Application (Electrical Appliances, Machine Tools & Equipment, Medical Instruments, Printing & Paper, Chain & Brush, Weaving Wire, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The plastic-coated wires are those strands that are flexible is made from different materials including carbon, copper, aluminum, along with other metal alloys. These materials are generally insulated through the utilization of coating materials like PVC, PET, PP, PA, and PE. The extending semiconductor industry is the second indispensable factor energizing the market development. Besides, the extensive development in polymer limits by major organizations worldwide will undoubtedly open doors for key industry members contending in the global plastic-coated wire market. However, changes in the costs and accessibility of synthetic polymers because of the interest in end-use ventures and volatile crude oil costs are required to limit the market growth amid the estimated time frame. By the year 2023, the global market is expected to grow at USD 5,501.7 million, moving at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

Based on its coating, the global plastic-coated wires market is bifurcated into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. On the basis of its substrate, the market includes rounded carbon wires, rounded stainless-steel wires, rounded copper wires, and others. Based on its application, the market includes machine tools & equipment, electrical appliances, medical instruments, chain & brush, printing & paper, weaving wire, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global plastic-coated wires market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Precision Wires (India), American Spring Wire Corporation (U.S.), BetafenceNV (Belgium), KTS Wire Ltd (U.K.), Wire Works Friedr. Lötters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Gavitt Wire & Cable Company, Inc. (U.S.), Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland), among others are some of the major players in the global plastic-coated wires market.

