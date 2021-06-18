Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market accounted to US$ 4,034.37 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,204.74 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region market is the leading and the largest market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.8%. The growth in the region is driven by the key factors such as embodiment of favorable reimbursement policies for prenatal and newborn screens by Japanese insurance providers, the high fertility rate in the region, and new government initiatives that support prenatal and newborn screening activities for pregnant females and infants in the region. In addition, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading competitors in the region are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb. The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence. The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality. There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants. Moreover, these diseases are also responsible for infant mortality across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2016, an estimated 7.9 million infants across the world are born with genetic defects. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), birth defects affects every 1 in 33 babies born in the US. On the other hand, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome affects 1 in 691 babies born in the US, as per the CDC’s data in 2017.

Thus, the high prevalence of genetic diseases among infants account for the increasing demands for prenatal and newborn genetic tests, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Leading Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Players:

Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Ravgen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Berry Gene

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

The emerging markets in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are creating better opportunities for the major market players to expand their business. This is a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the major players focus on emerging markets such as India, China, and others. As they have a large number of population and technological advancements in these countries also favor the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growing healthcare sector in this region is likely to enhance the growth opportunities for the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market. For instance, the increasing number of corporate hospitals like Apollo group, Max, Fortis, and others in India is likely increasing professionalism as well as lead to the emergence of the latest medical technology. Max Healthcare offers the prenatal test in India in order to identify as well as prevent the permanent disability in the newborn.

Thus, growing population in emerging countries and advanced healthcare sector in the region is likely to boost the market and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market industry. For instance, in June 2019, Illumina introduced VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). The comprehensive automated solution allows laboratories to screen for a broader range of chromosomal and sub-chromosomal conditions associated with birth defects and adverse pregnancy outcomes than the standard NIPT menu. Moreover, in April 2019, Abbott acquired Alere, a diagnostic device and service provider for $5.3 billion. Alere offers products like Alere Actim PROM, a test which used to diagnose the rupture of fetal membranes in pregnant women. Thus enhancing Abbott’s prenatal product portfolio.

