Railway Management System Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2016 – 2023 | Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, General Electric, ABB Limited, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Indra Sistemas SA, Siemens AG

Railway Management System Market by Component (Solution and Services)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023

Railway Management System Market incorporates various tools and services that enable better management of the rail industry. It includes various activities, such as traffic planning, operation management, power supply & infrastructure management, maintenance & support, station control & communication network, rail-facility information management, and others. Furthermore, the major tools used in the global railway management industry include rail traffic management system, rail asset management system, rail operation management system, rail control system, and rail maintenance management system.

Railway management system offers better operation & control, asset management, energy management, traffic planning, staff & passenger information management, data analytics, and others. Moreover, advanced train management systems use advanced digital communication and on-train processing to keep track of speed and location of trains. Furthermore, railway management system offers disaster management, which is proven to be vital for the protection of asset and human lives.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, ABB Limited, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, Siemens AG, and Alcatel-Lucent.

The global railway management system industry is segmented based component and geography. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on solution, it is classified into rail traffic management system, rail asset management system, rail operation management system, rail control system, and rail maintenance management system. Geographically, global railway management system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global railway management system market and dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist the strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global railway management system market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided.

Detailed analyses of the key players operating in the global railway management system market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist the stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 RAILWAY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5 RAILWAY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. ABB LIMITED

6.2. ALSTOM SA

6.3. ALCATEL-LUCENT

6.4. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

6.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC

6.6. HITACHI LIMITED

6.7. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

6.8. IBM CORPORATION

6.9. INDRA SISTEMAS SA

6.10. SIEMENS AG

