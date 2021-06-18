Real-Time Payments Market | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Global Real-Time Payments Market is valued at approximately USD 5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Smartphones ownership, adoption of cloud-based solutions, rising customers’ demand for immediacy of payments and quicker payment settlements are promoting the growth of the market. Growing smartphones ownership across the globe is also driving the market growth. For instance, according to pew research center report in 2018, around 77% of total individuals in United States owns a smartphone. Moreover 67% of total individuals of Canada owns a smartphone. Thus, rising smartphone ownership and growing demand for real time payment is expected to fuel the market growth.

The report on global Real-Time Payments market includes Nature of Payment, Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size and Vertical segments. Nature of Payment segment includes Person-to-Person, Person-To-Business, Business-To-Person and Others, Component segment is sub-segmented into Solutions and Services Deployment Mode is further categorized into On-Premises and Cloud and Vertical segment is further categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Energy and Utilities.

The regional analysis of Global Real-Time Payments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Real-Time Payments market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing rate of digitalization, growing adoption of advanced technologies, and economic developments are promoting the growth of the market.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >>

The leading market players mainly include-

ï‚§ ACI Worldwide

ï‚§ FIS

ï‚§ Fiserv

ï‚§ PayPal

ï‚§ Wirecard

ï‚§ Mastercard

ï‚§ Worldline

ï‚§ Temenos

ï‚§ Visa

ï‚§ Apple

ï‚§ Alipay (Ant Financial)

ï‚§ Global Payments

ï‚§ Capegemini

ï‚§ Icon Solutions

ï‚§ REPAY

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature of Payment:

ï‚§ Person-to-Person

ï‚§ Person-To-Business

ï‚§ Business-To-Person

By Component:

ï‚§ Solutions

o Payment Gateway

o Payment Processing

o Payment Security and Fraud Management

ï‚§ Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By Deployment Mode:

ï‚§ Deployment Mode

ï‚§ Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

ï‚§ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

ï‚§ Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

ï‚§ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

ï‚§ IT and Telecommunications

ï‚§ Retail and Ecommerce

ï‚§ Government

ï‚§ Energy and Utilities

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Real-Time Payments Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

