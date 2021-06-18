Remote Sensing Services Market Growth and Analysis 2027 – Top Companies Cyberswift, Antrix, Digitalglobe, Satellite Imaging, Mallon Technology and The Airborne Sensing Company

Remote sensing services help in acquiring the data of a phenomenon or an object without the need to make a physical contact. It involves the use of aircraft or satellite based sensor technology for detection and classification of the objects on Earth. The rise in demand for the homeland security procedures paired with the developments in cloud computing have widely driven the remote sensing services market.

However, factors including high initial investments and lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market. Integration with Big Data analytics is expected to boost the market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Cyberswift

2. Antrix

3. Digitalglobe

4. Satellite Imaging Corporation

5. Mallon Technology

6. The Airborne Sensing Company

7. Terra Remote Sensing

8. The Sanborn Map Company

9. Geo Sense SDN BHD

10. Remote Sensing Solutions

The “Global Remote Sensing Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the remote sensing services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global remote sensing services market with detailed market segmentation by resolution, platform type, end user, and geography. The global remote sensing services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the remote sensing services market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the remote sensing services industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global remote sensing services market based on resolution, platform type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall remote sensing services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting remote sensing services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

