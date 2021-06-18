Rotary Friction Welding Market Report 2019
Rotary Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is rotated at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region
Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography
Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 9: Market Features
Part 10: Investment Opportunity
Part 11: Conclusion
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
Thompsom(KUKA)
MTI
HandB OMEGA Europa
Nitto Seiki
Izumi Machine
ETA
U-Jin Tech
Sakae Industries
Gatwick
YUAN YU
An Gen Machine
Jiangsu RCM Co.
Market by Type
Inertia Rotary Friction Welding
Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding
Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding
Market by Application
Automotive Manufacturing
Cutting Tool Manufacturing
Aviation and Shipbuilding
Machine Components
Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts
Electric and Wiring Parts
Others
