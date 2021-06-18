Rotary Pressure Filters Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents Global Rotary Pressure Filters Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

Rotary Pressure Filter is a continuously operating filter for pressure filtration, allowing gas-tight cake treatment in several separate process steps. For example the cake treatment can consist of single- or mutli-stage cake washing and cake drying. The cake can be discharged under atmospheric conditions. The range of applications is wide and covers, in particular, bulk chemicals, fine chemicals and the pharmaceutical and Food Processing industries.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region

Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography

Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 9: Market Features

Part 10: Investment Opportunity

Part 11: Conclusion

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

BHS

ANDRITZ

Gneuss

BOKELA

Juneng Machinery Group

NEOTECHS

Hefei Tiangong Science and Technology

Market by Type

Small Filter Area

Medium Filter Area

Large Filter Area

Market by Application

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others

