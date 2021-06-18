Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Is Expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.65% Forecast 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Sliding Vane Air Motor Market by Offering (Product and Component), Application (Tool, Industrial Equipment, and Others), and End-user Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Sliding Vane Air Motor Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global sliding vane air motor market size is expected to reach $3,677.7 million in 2025, from $2,575.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2018 to 2025. Sliding vane air motor constitute multiple vanes fitted on slotted rotor. These motors utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air to exert pressure on vanes, which provide rotational motion to the central shaft. This sliding mechanism of these rotary vane air motors converts the potential energy into kinetic energy providing the necessary torque for the shaft.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4195

The demand for superior tools developed using air motors is on an increase in industries where variable torque and high speed is required. Thus, various industries are investing in such tools for drilling, cutting, and other applications. These factors drive the demand for sliding vane air motor. Moreover, these air motors can operate under various hazardous conditions as they are compact, lightweight, and easy to install. Furthermore, their high power-to-weight ratio and easy maintenance also boost the growth of the market. However, the extensive energy required, with the increase in load, can hinder the demand for sliding vane air motor in heavy duty applications.

The global sliding vane air motor market is segmented based on offering, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into product and service. By application, the market is classified into tool, industrial equipment, and others. The end-user industry segment is categorized into automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

At present, the global sliding vane air motor market is dominated by some key players, which include, Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., SANEI Co. Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand, Bibus AG, FIAM, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors, Sommer-Technik, and Ferry Produits.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OFFERING

– Product

– Component

BY APPLICATION

– Tool

– Industrial Equipment

– Others

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

– Automotive

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Atlas Copco

– Parker Hannifin Corporation

– Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.

– Ingersoll-Rand

– BIBUS AG

– FIAM

– Desoutter Industrial Tools

– Globe Airmotors

– Sommer-Technik

– Ferry Produits

– SANEI Co. Ltd.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/sliding-vane-air-motor-market-amr

Table of Contents:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: Market overview

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for tools with variable torques and fastening capabilities

3.5.1.2. Increase in investment towards superior industrial tools

3.5.1.3. Ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Low scope in heavy duty applications with possibility of air leakage

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High power-to-weight ratio and low product costs

Chapter 4: Sliding vane air motor market, by offering

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

4.2. Products

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Components

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: sliding vane ai motor market, by application

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. Tools

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Industrial equipment

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: sliding vane air motor market, by end-user industry

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Manufacturing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Healthcare

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4195

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com