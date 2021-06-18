Smart Harvest Market 2019-2023: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, and Trend & Forecasts – Vision Robotics Corporation, Smart Harvest , Root AI, Robert Bosch , Panasonic

Smart Harvest Market is accounted for $7.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.57 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2026. Harvesting is one of the important phases of farming and requires a great amount of bending and lifting through manual labor. Additionally, the labor shortage affects the overall yield output. To cater to the current issue, makers have introduced autonomous harvest home robots that harvest fruits and vegetables with very little or no human intervention. Some of the factors such as growing farm labor issues due to higher costs and availability and favorable government initiatives to propel the adoption of Smart Harvest systems are propelling the market growth. However, factors like high capital costs involved in the deployment of smart harvest technologies are restraining the market growth.

Amongst Component, Hardware segment is dominating the market growth during the forecast period. The hardware aspects include harvesting robots, automation and control systems, sensors, and imaging systems. All three hardware components are intended to coordinate their activities to move, identify, and harvest the fruit/vegetable. By geography, Asia Pacific region dominated the market due to the strong agriculture sector in the region and increasing dependence on technology is expected to bolster prospects for the smart harvest market in this region.

Major Key Players of the Smart Harvest Market are:

Vision Robotics Corporation, Smart Harvest , Root AI, Robert Bosch , Panasonic Corporation, Metomotion, Iron Ox, Harvest Croo, Harvest Automation, Ffrobotics, Energid Technologies Corporation, Dogtooth Technologies, Deere & Company, AVL Motion B.V., Agrobot and Abundant Robotics.

Crop Types Covered:

– Fruits

– Vegetables

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

Site of Operations Covered:

– Greenhouses

– Indoor Farming

– On-Field

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Harvest consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Harvest market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Harvest manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Harvest with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Smart Harvest industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

