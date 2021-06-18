Software License Management Market 2019 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players- Aspera Technologies, Cherwell Software, Flexera, Gemalto, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Quest Software

The global 360-degree market overview has newly added by The Research Insights to its vast database. It offers brief to readers about the global Software License Management Market including a detailed study of market segments such as types, size, applications, and end-users. Adoption of new technologies and approaches have been contributed towards the progress of the market.

Software license management is the software tools used by an organization in order to control and document the company’s software products. These are also employed by software vendors to ensure and monitor compliance with the developer’s software license. These tools play a significant role in preventing the developer’s software from illegal use and being copied. This software enables organizations to gain visibility, reduce ongoing software costs, and retain continuous license compliance.

Software license management is a part of overall software asset management and facilitates reduced documentation, and controlled IT costs. The factors such as evolution in the internet of things, the surge in cloud hosting business and need to optimize software investments are boosting the growth of global software license management market.

Top Companies profiled in this report:

1. Aspera Technologies Inc.

2. Cherwell Software, LLC

3. Flexera

4. Gemalto NV

5. IBM Corporation

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Quest Software Inc.

8. Reprise Software

9. ServiceNow

10. Snow Software

Software License Management Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

