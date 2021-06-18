Swimwear Market Size, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2026 | Industry Research Report – Nike, Boardriders, Adidas AG, Gap Inc, Perry Ellis International, Epicore, Arena Italia SPA, Haddow Group Plc,
Global Swimwear Market valued approximately USD 19.6 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.
The Swimwear market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Swimwear is a type of clothing specially designed for people engaged in water-based activity or water sports such as swimming, water polo, surfing, water skiing, or even leisure activities such as sun bathing. It is also used to avoid skin rashes caused due to contact with pool chlorinated water. The market growth is primarily driven by product innovation, rising preference towards swimming and growth in disposable income of the individuals. Additionally, change in fashion trends, rising demand for luxury swimwear by women, growth in e-commerce platform and growing vacations along beach side are further estimated to boost the demand for swimwear. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials and high expenses associated with the designing are expected to hamper the market growth.
Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00016898
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Haddow Group Plc
Nike Inc
Boardriders, Inc
Adidas AG
Gap Inc
Perry Ellis International Inc
Epicore
Arena Italia SPA
The regional analysis of Global Swimwear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Polyester
Nylon
Neoprene
Spandex
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
By End User:
Woman
Man
Child
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00016898
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Swimwear Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.
The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876