Swimwear Market Size, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2026 | Industry Research Report – Nike, Boardriders, Adidas AG, Gap Inc, Perry Ellis International, Epicore, Arena Italia SPA, Haddow Group Plc,

Global Swimwear Market valued approximately USD 19.6 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The Swimwear market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Swimwear is a type of clothing specially designed for people engaged in water-based activity or water sports such as swimming, water polo, surfing, water skiing, or even leisure activities such as sun bathing. It is also used to avoid skin rashes caused due to contact with pool chlorinated water. The market growth is primarily driven by product innovation, rising preference towards swimming and growth in disposable income of the individuals. Additionally, change in fashion trends, rising demand for luxury swimwear by women, growth in e-commerce platform and growing vacations along beach side are further estimated to boost the demand for swimwear. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials and high expenses associated with the designing are expected to hamper the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Haddow Group Plc

Nike Inc

Boardriders, Inc

Adidas AG

Gap Inc

Perry Ellis International Inc

Epicore

Arena Italia SPA

The regional analysis of Global Swimwear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Spandex

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End User:

Woman

Man

Child

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Swimwear Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

