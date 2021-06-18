Webcast technology enables the broadcast of various events over the internet which can be accessed via single URL. Webinars are those internet-based events which uses the technology of webcast. Seminars and learning programs through webcast technology are known as webinars. These are generally used to spread information or for huge business meetings. Webinars are accepted by various government and private organizations across the globe in order to provide information and learning.

Technological advancements in IT and communication technology are growing across the globe which helps to provide better communication services. These services will further provide ease to the webcast technology to broadcast various events and webinars across the globe. Webinars can be hosted using webcast software and these webinars have high level of interactive capabilities.

Market size and forecast

The global webinar and webcast market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. The market was valued USD 547 Million in 2015 and is estimated to reach USD 800 Million by 2023. Implementation on webcast and webinars across the globe by numerous enterprises is expected to showcase a significant growth over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 77% in webinar and webcast market in 2015 and the market is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Wide-scale application of webinars and adoption of webcast and webinar technology in numerous organizations across the region are fostering the growth of webinar and webcast market.

On the other hand, Europe and Middle-East & Africa region is projected to be the second largest share contributor in terms of revenue across the globe over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Rapid pace in urbanization in both the regions and digitization of education and corporate sector are some of the major factors expected to flourish the need for webinar and webcast during the forecast period 2016-2023.

The business environments are changing rapidly worldwide and implementation on various webcast and webinars technology are carried out expressively in order to manage workforce in organizations. Initiatives are rising towards business communications and web-based learning and training are expected to gain maximum traction for webinar and webcast across the globe. Moreover, webinar and webcast importance is growing in industries and educational institutions owing to rising need for advanced communication and interactive technology to provide training and learning to remote locations across the globe. Webinar enables the facility to join and interact from any remote location with integrated internet facilities to the users. Rising penetration of smart devices and growing awareness among the tech savvy population towards the advanced interactive technology are some of the factors likely to impose a positive impact on the growth of webinars and webcast market in near future.