Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2018 to 2023 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Ultrasound is used to detect changes in appearance, size, or contour of organs, tissues, and vessels or to detect abnormal masses such as tumors. Veterinary ultrasounds are imaging devices used to image areas such as the abdomen and chest or heart of small animals. Ultrasounds also help to improve the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care.The veterinary industry remains influenced by the constant technological evolution taking place in the healthcare sector. Over the years, imaging devices have undergone a tremendous transformation with further altercations expected in the future. As a result, veterinary ultrasound has also progressed significantly. Increased efforts towards improving imaging technology are helping lift the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care. During the review period, the global market for veterinary is expected to be influenced by factors such as increased expenditure on pet care, growing animal companion trend, and raising awareness about animal health.

The global veterinary ultrasound market is expected to reach a market value of USD 234.55 million by 2023 from USD 145.23 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 37.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 32.2% and 20.5%, respectively.

The global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into animal type, type, product type, therapeutic area, imaging technology, end user, and region.By animal type, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals.On the basis of type, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into 2D ultrasound imaging, 3D ultrasound imaging, and Doppler imaging.On the basis of product type, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into devices and software. Devices are further segmented into cart-based ultrasound scanners and portable/compact ultrasound scanners.On the basis of therapeutic area, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, oncology, and neurology.On the basis of imaging technology, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into digital imaging technology, analog imaging technology, and contrast imaging technology.By end user, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into veterinary clinics and veterinary hospitals.

Key Players

GE Healthcare, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co., Ltd, Esaote, Mindray, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, BCF Technology, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., CHISON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., SonoScape Medical Corp, Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd (SIUI), CANON INC., Hitachi, Ltd, Siemens Healthcare, and others.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global veterinary ultrasound market

• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influence the global veterinary ultrasound market

• To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global veterinary ultrasound market

Target Audience

• Medical Device Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• On the basis of animal type, the small companion animal segment holds the largest market share of 64.8% and is estimated to reach USD 154.40 million by 2023 from USD 106.61 million in 2017

• The Americas is expected to reach USD 87.20 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2018 to 2023.

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.75% by 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

ï‚§ US

ï‚§ Canada

o Latin America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

