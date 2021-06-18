Video Interview Software Market by Top Key Companies, Size , Key Findings And Regional Outlook
These interviews are usually managed by various means like Internet-enabled devices and/or internet-based websites. The factors that propel the growth of the Video Interview Software Market include time-saving, Screening candidates from remote location, being cost-effective, less pressure on candidates. Further, video interview software offers various benefits like improves performance tracking and create convenient interview experience for passive candidates, it minimizes the amount small talk and many more. On the other hand, there are factors that could hamper the growth of the market including response time limitation, internet connection issues, lack of it savings, potential fraud, and poor video quality.
The regional analysis of Global Video Interview Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of leading companies and rising technological advancements in the region. Further, Europe is also estimated to grow at higher rate in the global web conferencing software market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit moderate growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising adoption of video conferencing software in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
• EasyHire
• Montage
• Mroads
• Talview
• FaceCruit
• Recrumatic
• Hiya
• Kira Talent
• RecRight
• Green Job Interview
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
ï‚§ PC
ï‚§ Mobile
ï‚§ Cloud
By Application:
ï‚§ Small Enterprises
ï‚§ Midsize Enterprise
ï‚§ Large Enterprise
By Regions:
ï‚§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
ï‚§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
ï‚§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
ï‚§ Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
ï‚§ Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Video Interview Software Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
