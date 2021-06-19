A Recent Study Says That 5G Market Will Make a Huge Impact In Near Future, Focusing on top key players like Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Verizon Communications, Nokia Networks, Telefonica, T-Mobile USA

The global 5G infrastructure market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for 5G infrastructure consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers.

The global 5G market is moderately concentrated. To help clients improve their revenue share, this research report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the companies. Key insights provided by this 5G market analysis report will help companies make informed business decisions.

The Global 5G Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.56 Bn in 2020 to US$ 23.95 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 56.39% between 2020 and 2025.

Also, there are many stakeholders in the 5G ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of 5G technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users by the first half of 2020. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between chipset manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the market for 5G over the forecast period.

List of Companies

• T-Mobile USA, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• Nokia Networks

• Telefonica S.A.

• Orange S.A.

The 5G market segmentation is done on the basis of networking infrastructure and industry vertical. The market for 5G is segmented on the basis of networking infrastructure into small cells, macro cells and others. Further, the market has been segmented into various industry verticals that are anticipated to be benefitted through incorporation of 5G technology into their operational models. A number of industry verticals are set to be positively impacted post the rollout of 5G technology services in the market space.

