Global Ball Valves Market

By Size (Up to 1”, 1”–6”, 6”–25”, 25”–50”, 50” and above), Type (Floating, Rising Stem, Trunnion Mounted), Material (Cryogenic, Alloy, Cast Iron, Stainless Steel), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Ball Valves Market was valued at USD 11.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.85% from 2017 to 2025.

A Ball Valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball to control flow through it. It is open when the ball’s hole is in line with the flow and closed when it is pivoted 90-degrees by the valve handle. Benefits of ball valve include – high efficiency, affordability, increased durability, easy to use, strong, versatile, and simple to repair.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising energy consumption

1.2 Increasing manufacturing industry

1.3 Rising demand for process safety

1.4 Modernization of process plant

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lead Time

2.2 Declining mining industries

Market Segmentation:

The Global Ball Valves Market is segmented on the size, type, material, vertical, vertical, and region.

1. Size:

1.1 Up to 1”

1.2 1”–6”

1.3 6”–25”

1.4 25”–50”

1.5 50” and above

2. By Type:

2.1 Floating

2.2 Rising Stem

2.3 Trunnion Mounted

3. By Material:

3.1 Cryogenic

3.2 Alloy

3.3 Cast Iron

3.4 Stainless Steel

3.5 Others

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.2 Building & Construction

4.3 Oil & Gas

4.4 Energy & Power

4.5 Chemicals

4.6 Water & Wastewater

4.7 Food & Beverage

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Flowserve Corporation

2. Crane Co.

3. Kitz Corporation

4. Neway Valves Co. Ltd.

5. Weir Group PLC

6. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

7. Apollo Valves

8. Valvitalia S.P.A

9. Alfa Laval

10. Burkert Fluid Control Systems

11. IMI PLC.

12. Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.

13. Velan Inc.

14. Metso

15. Emerson

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

