Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market by Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2025

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market – 2018

Description :

This report studies the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polypropylene film that are stretched in cross directions as well as machine are termed Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP). BOPP has received greater popularity as high growth films as it is an excellent barrier for water vapor, acts as a barrier to greases & oil, and can be recycled and are not affected with changes in the environment. They provide paramount clarity, high gloss and excellent dimensional stability.

The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Granwell Products

Exxon Mobil

Dunmore

China National Petroleum

Dow

Kopafilm

Sinopec

Cosmo Films

Ampacet

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Food Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Electronics

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Packaging

Metalizing

Stationery

Labelling

Key Stakeholders

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Manufacturers

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

