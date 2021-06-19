Call Center Market 2025 Global Analysis, Current Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

“WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Call Center Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.”

Global Call Center market 2019-2025

In 2017, the global Call Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Call Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Call Center development in United States, Europe and China.

Global Market Outline: Call Center Market

ICT companies have generally viewed the evasion and decrease in costs as the main benefit of cloud-based flexible consumption. However, over the past few years, new and positively strategic factors such as IT increased commercial agility and experimental innovations seem to be driving the rapid progress of service based. Benefits such as the rapid adoption and changes in the everything-as-a-service (XaaS) solutions contribute to the exponential expansion of the cloud’s value proposition and enhance consumer experiences. Furthermore, XaaS abilities are making it easier and cheaper for wide ranges of consumers to groundbreaking services and technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions. Now, continues large-scale and medium and small-medium enterprises (MSMEs) can employ powerful skills.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Call Center are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

[24]7 Inc

Alliance Data System

ATOS

BT Communications (Ireland)

Capita Customer Management

Convergys Corp

Enter Call Center

EXL Service Holdings

Genpact

HCL BPO Services NI

IBEX Global

IBM Global Process Services

Plusoft Informatica

Sitel

Sykes Enterprises

Tata Consultancy Services

Teleperformance

West Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Out-sourced Call Centers

In-house Call Centers

Market segment by Application, split into

Mass Market Center

B2B Center

Universal Center

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The worldwide ICT landscape has been experiencing radical transformation at an unprecedented rate, mostly owing to the adoption as well as the proliferation of creative applications and latest devices. Cutting-edge technology trends, including Cloud, Mobility, Social Media, and Analytics, are giving birth to flexible enterprises, in addition to improving customer experience, which has established exceptional value chains along with business models. Rise in broadband, mobile penetration, and the Internet has paved the way for the growth of the ICT market around the world. The demand for access to content and products anywhere and anytime, along with the need for enterprise agility is responsible for the surge in the ICT market. With around 3 billion Internet subscribers and 7 billion mobile subscribers globally, the ICT market is now being viewed as a substantial opportunity for technology marketers. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to make significant contribution the growth of sector in the years to come. These countries are undergoing tremendous industrialization and urbanization, making them key investment destination.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Call Center market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Call Center market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Call Center manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Call Center with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Call Center submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

