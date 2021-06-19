Clear Aligner Market Insights, Trends and Future Development Status 2023 By Key Players Align, Dentsply, Straumann, Danaher, Henry, 3M, Geniova

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Global Clear Aligner Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Clear Aligner Market. The global clear aligner market has been analysed by end-users (teenagers, Adults), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and by country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea). The report presents the historical market sizing and growth for the period 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Publisher research report “Global Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By End Users (Teenagers, Adults), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)-By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea)”, global clear aligner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.15% during 2018-2023.

The segment of teenagers witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to of increasing adoption of western culture, conscientious about dental hygiene at young age and aesthetic concerns among the teenagers. During 2018-23, Clear Aligners Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to up surge in the orthodontic patients, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, effective advertisement and marketing by key players across the globe. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Clear Aligner market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include surging per capita healthcare expenditure, technological advancement in dental machines, rising cases of orthodontic treatments and increasing penetration of dental insurance for orthodontic patients.

Table of Contents:

1.Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Clear Aligner Product Outloo

5. Global Clear Aligner Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Clear Aligner Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Global Clear Aligner Market Size, By End Users: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Clear Aligner Market Size, By End User, 2017(%)

6.1.2 Global Clear AlignerGlobal Clear Aligner Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Clear Aligner Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1. Global Clear Aligner Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global Clear Aligner Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)

7.2 North America Clear Aligner Market: Growth and Forecast

7.2.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.2.3 By End Users, By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.4 By End Users, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 North America Clear Aligner Market: Country Analysis ( U.S., Canada, Mexico )

7.3.1 U.S Clear Aligner Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.2 U.S Clear Aligner Market , By End Users, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.3 U.S Clear Aligner Market ,Global Clear Aligner Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Clear Aligner Market Drivers

8.2 Global Clear Aligner Market Restraints

8.3 Global Clear Aligner Market Trends

9. Pricing Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Company Profiles

