Market Analysis:

The Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market was valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Cloud access security brokers are primarily deployed to protect the critical data of organizations. The advent of cloud-based systems has helped many companies to manage their critical data in better ways. Lack of information storage infrastructure has led the small and medium businesses to acquire cloud services. The rising data breach and data leakage incidences on the internet have led to the rising demand for cloud access security broker solution. Cloud access security brokers provide solutions for data controlling and monitoring, cloud data encryption, tokenization, risk and compliance management, and data leakage prevention.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Applications

1.2 Less Data Loss

1.3 Real-Time Monitoring

1.4 Anytime-Anywhere Usage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Data Security

Market Segmentation:

The Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, verticals, organization size, and region.

1. Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market , by Component:

1.1 Solution

1.1.1 Data Management and Security

1.1.2 Risk Management

1.1.3 Managing Cloud Services

1.2 Services

1.2.1 Managed Services

1.2.2 Support and maintenance

1.2.3 Professional services

2. Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market , by Service Model:

2.1 Platform as a Service

1.1 Software as a Service

1.2 Infrastructure as a Service

3. Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market , by Vertical:

3.1 BFSI

3.2 Healthcare

3.3 Education

3.4 Consumer Goods and Retail

3.5 Manufacturing

3.6 Telecommunication and IT

3.7 Government

3.8 Others

4. Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market , by Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Mid-sized Companies

4.3 Small Companies

5. Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market , by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Netskope

2. Protegrity

3. Skyhigh Networks

4. Adallom

5. Ciphercloud

6. Prespecsys

7. Cloudlock

8. Cloudmask

9. Bitglass

10. Imperva Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

