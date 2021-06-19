Cloud Server Market-Worldwide Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Leading Players, Demand and Supply With Regional Forecast By 2025

Global Cloud Server Market Overview

Cloud server allows various service providers and personals to build architecture using virtual network. Organizations dominate the cloud server market due to wide usage across the verticals such as mail server, web server and application server. Instead of purchasing on–premise physical servers, organizations rent virtual servers. Organization’s resources can be scaled up or scaled down according to their need, which make cloud server cost-effective for the organization. The capacity of the cloud server is automatically increased when high demand is placed on the servers so that it can match that demand without setting up any infrastructure. Cloud servers delivers flexibility, cost-effectiveness and consistency to cloud service providers and end-users.Among all the segments of cloud server infrastructure, cloud server segment is the fastest growing segment. In cloud server segment, physical servers and logical server are connected through internet. Cloud-based servers will dominate in the near future due to the rapid change in computing and high demand for flexibility of resources.

Market Size and Forecast

The cloud server market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of around 18.23%. Business enterprises deploy cloud infrastructure which creates market opportunity for infrastructure as a service providers to establish their presence in cloud server market. Through cloud server, employees can access their work related information from anywhere. Automation is one of the key factors for this technology due to which businesses do not require a team to handle system updates and back-ups; this stimulates the growth of cloud server market globally.

North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue as most of the business enterprises adopt the cloud computing technologies for real-time data accessibility. Increase in demand for secure server has made many organizations to adopt the cloud computing which bolster the growth of cloud server market.Europe is the second largest in cloud server market share in terms of revenue due to the presence of tremendous opportunities for cloud server market in government sector. Technology awareness among consumers also stimulates the growth of cloud server market in this region.Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market due to the increase usage of virtualization infrastructure and adoption of cloud based services. Increasing awareness about cloud server among developing economies such as China, India and Japan will drive the market demand in this region.Latin America and Middle East region such as Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE are anticipated to grow at a significant pace due to increasing opportunities for industry participants.

Cloud Server Market

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global cloud server market includes the following segments:

By Deployment Models

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecommunication and It

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Other Verticals

By Applications

Development and Testing

Disaster Recovery

Production

Data Storage

Other Applications

By Region

Global cloud server market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

No deployment, mobility and lesser costs are the major factors for the growth of cloud server market globally. Cloud servers are gaining popularity and are used by many businesses across the globe. Immediate resource allocation, globally connected servers and availability of enterprise grade hardware at low cost drives the growth of cloud server market globally.With the help of cloud servers, multiple networks can be interconnected to deliver data storage services across the globe. Automation is one of the key attractions of cloud server which helps to release essential internal resources for other high-priority work.

Security is the major concern for cloud server market as these services can be easily accessed through wireless network from all users due to which many enterprises do not want to take a risk to adopt cloud server for critical business applications.

