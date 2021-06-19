Data Center Construction Market 2019 Competitive Strategies and Worldwide Demand with Top players- Whiting-Turner Contracting, Holder Construction, DPR Construction, Turner Construction, AECOM

The Insight Partners detailed analysis of its prolific knowledge storehouse titled Data Center Construction Market has been published. Designed using singular techniques, with detailed employment of primary and secondary research methodologies, the data presented is particular and robust. The information, thus presented factors in the different dynamics of business that have been elaborated to get a comprehensive description of changing variables.

Global Data Center Construction market is expected to grow from US$ 45.1 Bn in 2018 to US$ 89.9 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2027.

The Data Center is a room on a raised floor used to hosts computer systems and related IT equipment. The construction of the data center allows the airflow underneath and through grated tiles. With the exponential growth in internet utilization, development of advanced software & application system and increase in the number of interconnected devices in public & private network there followed an ever-increasing volume of data. The need to store and process this large volume of data has encouraged the companies to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions thus driving the data center.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, DPR construction, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, AECOM, Holder Construction Company, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Vantara Corporation.

With their increasing penetration the data center has been the backbone of the modern economy, from servers that operate in small to medium size enterprises, to the organization data center that support large business corporations, to the plantations that run cloud computing services hosted by the technology giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and others. The South America data center construction market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 9.1% in the coming years.

Data Center Construction Market Insights

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in the edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers. As the edge computing processes, data and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly. The Tier-II and Tier-III markets have given rise to the entirely novel category of data centers (edge-data centers). The smaller data centers are characterized to have relatively low well-funded competitors than Tier I markets and have a low barrier to entry, particularly to those high-quality data centers offering colocation.

This enables them to gain the stand in market quickly. Although the demand in retail & wholesale colocation market had outpaced the supply for several years, the supply of data center space at the edge is projected to get soon even more stringent, which in response is expected to lead to above average pricing hike in some of the underserved markets. Subsequently, driving the growth for data center construction market in the coming years.

Significant surge in volume of data generation

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. The proportion of data center traffic generated by cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised of 46% of the total traffic. Furthermore, the company estimates that in the year 2017, this data center traffic will increase to 69% or 5.3 zettabytes of all data traffic.

This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud. These developments are directly effecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the construction of large number of data centers across the globe. Thus, the growing volume of internet data generation is expected to propel the demand for their storage and subsequently is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the data center construction market players in the coming years.

Global Data Center Construction Market Segmentation

Data Center Construction Market – By Type of Construction

• General Construction

• Electrical Design

• Mechanical Design

Data Center Construction Market – By Tier Standard

• Tier 1 and Tier 2

• Tier 3

• Tier 4

Data Center Construction Market – By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecom Media & Entertainment

• Technology

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail

• Others

