De-oiled Lecithin Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Austrade Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill

De-oiled lecithin is free of oil and contains a high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. The lecithin in powder or granular form is easy to handle and compact. In addition to its improved functional properties and nutritional benefits for consumers, de-oiled lecithin products are used in nutraceutical products. It is also used in dietary food and light meals, such as nutritional bars, energetics, cheese products, light salad dressings, and dietary instant products. They are used as emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agent, antioxidant, and release agents in food and animal feed applications.

Increasing consumer awareness about clean label products along with rising demand for natural food additives are the major factors boosting the demand for de-oiled lecithin globally. Moreover, increase in demand for convenience food in developed and developing countries coupled with changing consumer lifestyles further propels the growth of the market. De-oiled Lecithin is an organic alternative to crude lecithin as it contains a higher concentration of phospholipids and is almost is oil-free thus attracts the health-conscious consumers widely. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials and stringent government regulations with respect to the use of de-oiled lecithin may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented on the basis of form, source, and application. On the basis of form, the de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into powdered, and granulated. On the basis of source, the global de-oiled lecithin is catagorised into soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg. The de-oiled lecithin market on the basis of the application is classified into food, animal feed, and healthcare. The food segment is further bifurcated into bakery products, confectionery products, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the De-oiled Lecithin market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the De-oiled Lecithin market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the De-oiled Lecithin market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the De-oiled Lecithin market through the segments and sub-segments.

The reports cover key developments in the de-oiled lecithin market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from de-oiled lecithin market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for de-oiled lecithin in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the de-oiled lecithin market.

