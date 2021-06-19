Direct Bank Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Direct Bank Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Direct Bank Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Direct Bank Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Direct Bank Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Direct Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Bank development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atom Bank
Movencorp
Simple Finance Technology
Fidor Group
N26
Pockit
Ubank
Monzo Bank
MyBank (Alibaba Group)
Holvi Bank
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
Hello Bank
Koho Bank
Rocket Bank
Soon Banque
Digibank
Timo
Jibun
Jenius
K Bank
Kakao Bank
Starling Bank
Tandem Bank
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3949987-global-direct-bank-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Neo Bank
Challenger Bank
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Direct Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Direct Bank development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Direct Bank Manufacturers
Direct Bank Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Direct Bank Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3949987-global-direct-bank-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Neo Bank
1.4.3 Challenger Bank
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Direct Bank Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Business
1.5.3 Personal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Direct Bank Market Size
2.2 Direct Bank Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Direct Bank Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Direct Bank Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Atom Bank
12.1.1 Atom Bank Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.1.4 Atom Bank Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Atom Bank Recent Development
12.2 Movencorp
12.2.1 Movencorp Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.2.4 Movencorp Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Movencorp Recent Development
12.3 Simple Finance Technology
12.3.1 Simple Finance Technology Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.3.4 Simple Finance Technology Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Simple Finance Technology Recent Development
12.4 Fidor Group
12.4.1 Fidor Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.4.4 Fidor Group Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fidor Group Recent Development
12.5 N26
12.5.1 N26 Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.5.4 N26 Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 N26 Recent Development
12.6 Pockit
12.6.1 Pockit Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.6.4 Pockit Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Pockit Recent Development
12.7 Ubank
12.7.1 Ubank Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.7.4 Ubank Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ubank Recent Development
12.8 Monzo Bank
12.8.1 Monzo Bank Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.8.4 Monzo Bank Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Monzo Bank Recent Development
12.9 MyBank (Alibaba Group)
12.9.1 MyBank (Alibaba Group) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.9.4 MyBank (Alibaba Group) Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 MyBank (Alibaba Group) Recent Development
12.10 Holvi Bank
12.10.1 Holvi Bank Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Direct Bank Introduction
12.10.4 Holvi Bank Revenue in Direct Bank Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Holvi Bank Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)