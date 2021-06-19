Enterprise Data Management Market 2019 Trends, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Comprehensive Plans, Growth Potential, Demand, Future Estimations, Competitive Landscape and Statistics

Market Highlights

Enterprise Data Management is the capability of the businesses to identify, develop, integrate, and manage the data of the entire enterprise workflow, applications, and entities which require precise and accurate data delivery. The global Enterprise Data Management Market is expected to reach approximately USD 146 billion by 2023 growing with 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Globally, the enterprise data management market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to surge in regulatory compliances and regulations related to enterprise data is anticipated to be one of the driving factors for the growth of the enterprise data management market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5863

Segmentation:

The enterprise data management market is differentiated by component, deployment, organization size, and end-user.

By component, the enterprise data management market is sub-segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementing & integrating services, and training & support services. The solutions are segregated as data integration, data warehousing, data processing, data governance, data synchronization, data security, data quality, and others.

On the basis of organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the enterprise data management market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to have a significant growth the enterprise data management market over the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region owing to the presence of IT giants such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and many more. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in enterprise data management market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the region. This is due to increase in the number of small and medium enterprises in IT sector adopting cloud computing solutions. Additionally, India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing government initiatives to encourage SMEs in IT sectors.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players of enterprise data management market include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Mulesoft (U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Talend (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Intel Security (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), MongoDB (U.S.), Mindtree (India), Jade Global (U.S.), Goldensource (U.S.), Solix technologies Inc. (U.S.), Liasion Technologies (Sweden), and Primitive Logic (U.S.).

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-data-management-market-5863

List of Tables

Table1 Global Enterprise Data Management Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Enterprise Data Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Enterprise Data Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Asia Pacific Enterprise Data Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 The Middle East & Africa Enterprise Data Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table6 Latin America Enterprise Data Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table7 Global Enterprise Data Management By Component Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table8 North America Enterprise Data Management By Component Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table9 Europe Enterprise Data Management By Component Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Asia Pacific Enterprise Data Management By Component Market: By Country, 2017-2023