Environmental Testing Market Global Survey, In-depth Analysis Research Report 2018 to 2025

Global Environmental Testing Market is valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Government efforts to promote sustainable development and rising concern regarding environmental degradation are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of environmental testing globally.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the Environmental Testing market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future.

The leading market players mainly include-

SGS

Eurofins

Intertek

Bureau Veritas

ALS

TUV SUD

Asurequality

M?rieux

Microbac Laboratories

R J Hill Laboratories

On the basis of segmentation, the environmental testing market is segmented into sample, technology and contaminant. The sample segment of global environmental testing market is classified into wastewater/effluent, soil, water and air of which wastewater/effluent accounts for the largest contributing segment owing to the regulation son wastewater/effluents and growing concerns related to waste disposal & treatment. Based on technology segment, global environmental testing market is diversified into conventional and rapid method. Rapid technology holds the leading position owing to its benefits such as higher accuracy, low turnaround time, sensitivity, and the ability to test a wide range of contaminants in comparison with conventional technology. The sample segment includes microbes, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids.

The regional analysis of environmental testing market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global environmental testing market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are presence of several environmental-governing organizations that have enforced various environmental protection policies. Also, the dominance of North America is witnessed owing to the growing environmental issues such as greenhouse gas emissions, climate change and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to rising infrastructure development such as energy-related and constructions projects and growing awareness about environmental pollution.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Environmental Testing Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Environmental Testing Dynamics

Chapter 4. Environmental Testing Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Environmental Testing Market, by Sample

Chapter 6. Global Environmental Testing Market, by Technology

Chapter 7. Global Environmental Testing Market, By Contaminant

Chapter 8. Environmental Testing Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

