Global Feeding Systems Market

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), System Type (Rail Guided System, Conveyor Belt System, Self-Propelled System), Application (Dairy Farm, Poultry Farm, Swine Farm, Equine Farm) and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Feeding Systems Market was valued at USD 830.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,700.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2017 to 2025.

Feeding systems monitor the feeding activity of the animals and are medium of automation and reducing labor spent in manual feeding of animals in various industries. With expansion of dairy and other livestock obtained products, the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising penetration of Dairy market and products in foods

1.2 Technological developments and product launches

1.3 Economic benefits associated with automated feeding systems

1.4 Advantages of automated feeding systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial Cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Feeding Systems Market, by Application:

1.1 Dairy Farm Management

1.2 Poultry Farm Management

1.3 Swine Farm Management

1.4 Equine Farm Management

2. Global Feeding Systems Market, by System Type:

2.1 Rail-Guided Feeding Systems

2.2 Conveyor Belt Feeding Systems

2.2.1 Semi-Automated Conveyor Belt Feeding Systems

2.2.2 Automated Conveyor Belt Feeding Systems

2.2.3 Pan Feeding Systems

2.2.4 Chain Feeding Systems

2.3 Self-Propelled Feeding Systems

3. Global Feeding Systems Market, by Offering:

3.1 Hardware

3.1.1 Sensing and Monitoring Devices

3.1.2 Automation and Control Devices

3.2 Software

3.2.1 Cloud based

3.2.2 Local/Web based

3.3 Services

3.3.1 System Integration & Consulting Services

3.3.2 Managed Services

3.3.3 Connectivity Services

3.3.4 Assisted Professional Services

3.3.5 Maintenance & Support Service

4. Global Feeding Systems Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Delaval Holding Ab

2. GEA Group AG

3. Lely Holding Sarl

4. Trioliet B.V.

5. VDL Agrotech

6. Steinsvik Group as

7. Bauer Technics A.S.

8. Agrologic Ltd

9. Pellon Group OY

10. Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc

11. Cormall AS

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

