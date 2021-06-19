Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Enhancement in Medical sector to 2027 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Trinity Biotech, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

A variety of viruses, bacteria, and parasites can cause infections of the digestive system. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms of these infections include include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Rapid diagnosis, appropriate treatment and infection control measures are therefore particularly important in these contexts. The diagnosis and confirmation of these infections can be carried out through various laboratory tests as well as point-of-care tests.

The gastrointestinal infection testing market is expected to witness growth due to increasing number of digestive diseases and gastrointestinal infections across the globe due to unhealthy food habits among common populace. Moreover, rising demand for technologically advanced molecular techniques for infection detection is further expected to stimulate the market growth. However, improper regulatory guidelines and lack of awareness in emerging economies regarding advanced molecular diagnostic techniques are likely to hinder market growth.

Some of the leading players operating in the Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market include BD, Savyon Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, NanoEnTek Inc., Luminex Corporation, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Trinity Biotech, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., and Alere (Acquired by Abbott) among others.

The global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations.

The report analyzes factors affecting Gastrointestinal Infection Testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The analysis covers all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Gastrointestinal Infection Testing market in these regions.

Market Segmentation:

The global gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, technique and end user.

On the basis of test type, the global gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests, and biopsy.

On the basis of technique, the global gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented in to conventional techniques, molecular techniques, and biochemical techniques.

On the basis of end user, the gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers & laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, academic institutes and research organizations.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

The "Global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

