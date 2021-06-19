Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global AI in Education Market Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2025

Press Release

Global AI in Education Market valued approximately USD 265.0 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The application of AI technology is significantly rising in the education sector. Furthermore, the rising need for multilingual translators and the ability of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience is boosting the market adoption.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

 

By Technology:

ï‚§ Machine & Deep Learning
ï‚§ Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application:

ï‚§ Virtual Facilities & Learning Environment
ï‚§ Intelligence Tutoring Systems
ï‚§ Fraud & Risk Management
ï‚§ Others

By Component:

ï‚§ Solution
o Software Tools
o Platforms
ï‚§ Services
o Professional Services
o Managed Services

By End Use:

ï‚§ Educational Institutes
ï‚§ Educational Publishers
ï‚§ Others
Regions:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

 

