Global App Analytics Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2017 to 2025
By Component:
ï‚§ Software
ï‚§ Services
By Type:
ï‚§ Mobile Analytics
ï‚§ Web Analytics
By Application:
ï‚§ User Analytics
ï‚§ Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics
ï‚§ Revenue Analytics
ï‚§ App Performance Analytics & Operations
By Vertical:
ï‚§ Retail
ï‚§ Banking, Insurance and Financial Services
ï‚§ Media and Entertainment
ï‚§ Logistics, Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality
ï‚§ Telecom and It
Regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Adjust, Adobe, Amazon, Amplitude, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appscatter, Appsee, Appsflyer, Apptentive, Clevertap, Contentsquare, Countly, Google, Heap, IBM, Kochava, Localytics, Mixpanel, Moengage, Segment, Swrve, Taplytics, Tune, Yahoo and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global App Analytics Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
