Global App Analytics Market To Reach USD 4.3 Billion By 2025

Global App Analytics Market valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rapidly increasing use of mobile phones and web apps, growing advertisement market on smartphones, expanding investment in analytics technology and need to record the app related activities are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global App Analytics market.

App Analytics help in tracking apps and their performance on desktop and mobiles. It is useful for companies in finding the collaboration among their products and users. App analytics allow to check the opening and activation of app by user, help to gather accurate data to meet customers need and allow to drive personalized and customer focused marketing. It helps app developers to find the crashes occurring in the app and fixing them to improve its utility as well as it helps in developing updates for app by providing information about user’s interest in that app. It is also useful in finding a customer interest and developing new applications by tracking user’s previous data from various apps being used by the customers. Besides this, the need of highly qualified professionals is a constraint in the growth of Global App analytics market and the data available is non-uniform and that also limits the overall growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Global App Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

ï‚§ Software

ï‚§ Services

By Type:

ï‚§ Mobile Analytics

ï‚§ Web Analytics

By Application:

ï‚§ User Analytics

ï‚§ Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics

ï‚§ Revenue Analytics

ï‚§ App Performance Analytics & Operations

By Vertical:

ï‚§ Retail

ï‚§ Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

ï‚§ Media and Entertainment

ï‚§ Logistics, Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality

ï‚§ Telecom and It

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Adjust, Adobe, Amazon, Amplitude, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appscatter, Appsee, Appsflyer, Apptentive, Clevertap, Contentsquare, Countly, Google, Heap, IBM, Kochava, Localytics, Mixpanel, Moengage, Segment, Swrve, Taplytics, Tune, Yahoo and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global App Analytics Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

