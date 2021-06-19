Global Application Release Automation Market Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2025
Global Application Release Automation Market valued approximately USD 1.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Application release automation is tools which help in the process of deploying an application or update of an application from development to various environments and finally to production. Application release automation solutions combine the capabilities of deployment automation, modeling environment management, and release coordination. Application release automation solutions help firms in deploying software consistently. Application release automation tools aids in deploying applications using structured release automation techniques. The tools are the amalgamation of workload automation and release management tools as both are related to releasing packages and movement through environment within the software development delivery process pipeline. Application release automotive solutions help in regulating deployments and the process to create and deploy environments and releases. Application release automation tools help in faster and reliable delivery of software, and it also accelerates changes and minimizes delivery delays of software.
The regional analysis of Global Application Release Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for speedy and low-cost DevOps processes and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global application release automation market.
By Component:
ï‚§ Tool
ï‚§ Service
By Organization Size:
ï‚§ Large enterprise
ï‚§ SMEs
By Deployment:
ï‚§ On Premise
ï‚§ Cloud
By Vertical
ï‚§ BFSI
ï‚§ Telecommunication & IT
ï‚§ Manufacturing
ï‚§ Retail & Consumer Goods
ï‚§ Healthcare
ï‚§ Media and Entertainment
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include CA Technologies, Microsoft, IBM., Red Hat, Micro Focus, BMC Software, VMware, Fujitsu, Puppet, Chef Software, Electric Cloud and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Law Enforcement Software Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
Regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Customization of the Report
https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: David
Email : [email protected]
Phone:+1 313 462 0609