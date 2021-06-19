Global ATV and UTV Market Growth, Share, Demand & Forecast 2018-2025

According to a recent report published by KD Market Insights, titled, “Global ATV and UTV Market by Vehicle Type, Displacement, Fuel Type, Application, and End-user Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global ATV & UTV market was valued at $7,628.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,109.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global ATV & UTV market in 2017, whereas Middle East is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in LAMEA during the forecast period.

Factors such as increase in trend of adventure sports and recreational activities and adoption of ATV and UTV in military activities fuel the growth of the ATV and UTV market. In addition, government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road boosts the market growth. However, ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage and high maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs hinder the market growth. Moreover, production of safer ATVs and UTVs is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Key Findings of the ATV and UTV Market:

– In 2017, based on vehicle type, the ATV segment generated the highest revenue.

– In 2017, based on displacement, the 400-800 (CC) segment was the highest revenue contributor.

– In 2017, based on fuel type, the gasoline segment generated the highest revenue.

– In 2017, based on application, the sports segment for ATV and utility for UTV was the highest revenue contributor.

– In 2017, based on end-user vertical, the mountaineering segment generated the highest revenue.

– In 2017, based on region, North America contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Polaris Industries, Inc., Deere & Company., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., ARCTIC CAT INC., Honda Motor Company, BRP, HISUN, KYMCO, and Suzuki.

ATV & UTV Key Market Segments:

By Vehicle Type

– ATV

– UTV



By Displacement

– 400 (CC)

– 400-800 (CC)

– 800 (CC)

By Fuel Type

– Gasoline Powered

– Diesel Powered

– Electric Powered

– Solar Powered

By Application

– Utility

– Sports

– Others

By End-user Vertical

– Agriculture

– Military

– Mountaineering

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing trend of adventure sports and recreational activities

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand of ATV and UTV in military activities.

3.5.1.3. Government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road.

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage

3.5.2.2. High maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs.

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Production of safer ATVs and UTVs.

CHAPTER 4: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. ATV

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3. UTV

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY DISPLACEMENT

5.1. Overview

5.2. 400 (CC)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. ATV Market size and forecast for <400 CC, by region

5.2.3. UTV Market size and forecast for <400 CC, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. 400-800 (CC)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. ATV Market size and forecast for 400-800 CC, by region

5.3.1. UTV Market size and forecast for 400-800 CC, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. 800 (CC)

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. ATV Market size and forecast for 800 (CC), by region

5.4.1. UTV Market size and forecast for 800 (CC), by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Gasoline powered

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. ATV market size and forecast for gasoline powered, by region

6.2.3. UTV market size and forecast for gasoline powered, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Diesel powered

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. ATV market size and forecast for diesel powered, by region

6.3.1. UTV market size and forecast for diesel powered, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis by country

6.4. Electric powered

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. ATV market size and forecast for electric powered, by region

6.4.3. UTV market size and forecast for electric powered, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. Solar powered

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. ATV market size and forecast for solar powered, by region

6.5.3. UTV market size and forecast for solar powered, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ATV AND UTV MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Utility

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. ATV market size and forecast for utility, by region

7.2.1. UTV market size and forecast for utility, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis by country

7.3. Sports

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. UTV market size and forecast for sports, by region

7.3.1. UTV market size and forecast for sports, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis by country

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. ATV market size and forecast for others, by region

7.4.3. ATV and UTV market size and forecast for others, by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

Continue…

