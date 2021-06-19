Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 641 billion in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.8 billion by 2025

The Asia Pacific AI market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid improvement in Data Storage capacity, high computing power, great output and processing which leads to a good contribution to the growth of artificial intelligence technology in Automotive Industry. Moreover, significant government initiatives to promote manufacturing activities in developing countries such as India and China is fueling huge investments in the market.

This report defines, describe, and forecast the overall market segmented on the basis of components, technologies, end-use industries, and regions. It analyzes the markets with the respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the artificial intelligence market, opportunities in the markets through various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It also analyzes the various strategic development, merger and acquisition, product launches, and main research and development in artificial intelligence market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: