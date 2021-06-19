Global Cloud Encryption Technology Market Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2025

Growing demand for security capabilities offered by cloud encryption solutions is leading to the increased penetration and growth of cloud encryption market globally. Further, the increasing adoption of advanced data storage technology and data storage architecture by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is leading to the increased penetration of cloud encryption solutions. The trend is noticeable among SMEs in countries such as China, India, and Japan due to the rising adoption of software as a service (SaaS) distribution model. SMEs are increasingly switching from in-house data center to cloud for various applications that helps saves running and managing cost of their data centers. The use of cloud also helps accelerate the application delivery process.

