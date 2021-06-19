Global Intelligent Network Market valued approximately USD 1.16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27% over the forecast period 2017-2025
Global Intelligent Network Market to reach USD 10 billion by 2025
information cognition is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period, as there is an increasing need for information cognition for on data accumulation of networking operations which include network characteristics, trace route, traffic matrix and other such data functionalities This trend is expected to continue in the future also Among end-user, the cloud service providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application :
ï‚§ Information Cognition
ï‚§ Traffic Prediction and Classification
ï‚§ Resource Management and Network Adoption
ï‚§ Performance Prediction and Configuration Extrapolation
By End User:
ï‚§ Telecom Service Provider
ï‚§ Cloud Service Provider
ï‚§ Managed Network Service Provider
By Size:
ï‚§ Small & Medium Enterprise
ï‚§ Large Enterprise
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cisco, Huawei, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Aruba, Nokia, Netcracker, Sandvine, Ennetix, Netrolix Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Law Enforcement Software Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
Regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
