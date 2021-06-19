LED screens are installed in stadium for better viewing experience and for advertisement purpose also. These screens are made up of number of video screens assembled together to make a giant size stadium screen. LED stadium screens are used in both indoor and outdoor stadiums. Generally, LED screens used in indoor stadiums have screen resolution P6, P8 and P10 and in outdoor stadium the LED screens have resolutions P8, P10 and P16.

Market Size & Forecast

Global LED stadium screens market is anticipated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Global LED stadium screens market stood at a valuation of USD 1.2 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at a valuation around USD 2.0 Billion by the end of 2024. Rising number of stadiums and live concerts are some of the major factors driving the growth of LED stadium screens.

In terms of region, global LED stadium screens market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. LED stadium screens market of Europe region stood at a valuation around USD 402.4 Million in 2016. In terms of share, Europe is the biggest market of LED stadium screens among all regions and accounted for about 37% of overall LED stadium screens market share. Moreover, market of LED stadium screens of Europe region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Large number of stadiums and consumer’s inclination towards live shows & concerts in Europe region are some major factors driving the growth of market of LED stadium screens in this region.

By share, North America region is second biggest market for LED stadium screens and is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing market of LED stadium screens over the forecast period. Rising number of stadiums and increasing disposable income of consumers are some major reasons driving the growth of LED stadium screens market in Asia Pacific region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also anticipated to witness a satisfactory growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global LED stadium screens market includes the following segments:

By Technology

Surface Mounted LED Screens

Individually Mounted LED Screens

By Color Display

Monochrome LED Screens

Tri-Color LED Screens

Full-Color LED Screens

By Products

LED Ribbon Displays

LED Video Walls

Scoreboard Screens

Perimeter LED Displays

By Region

Global LED stadium screens market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Expansion of stadiums in the terms of size and population capacity is springing the installation of LED screens in stadiums. Increasing live events and concerts in stadiums have attracted the consumers towards it which further propels the growth of LED stadium screens market. Apart from this, many government initiatives for the promotion of LED products are driving the growth of LED stadium screens market.

Use of LED stadium screens for advertisement purpose is also anticipated to push stadiums to install LED screens. Technical advancement with LED stadium screens such as ability to connect all screens together via ground network and better resolutions of the screens are some major drivers which are expected to foster the demand for LED stadium screen in near future.

However, high installation cost of LED stadium screens is the major challenge which is anticipated to face by LED stadium screen manufacturers. This factor is anticipated to dampen the growth of global LED stadium screen market.

Key Players

LG Display Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Delphi Display systems Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd.

Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

Electronic Display Inc.

Daktronics

Barco

Mitsubishi Electric

Abse

