Global Medical Collagen Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

Collagen is the main structural protein in the extracellular space in the various connective tissues in animal bodies. As the main component of connective tissue, it is the most abundant protein in mammals, making up from 25% to 35% of the whole-body protein content. Collagen consists of amino acids wound together to form triple-helices to form of elongated fibrils.It is mostly found in fibrous tissues such as tendons, ligaments and skin.

Depending upon the degree of mineralization, collagen tissues may be either rigid (bone) or compliant (tendon) or have a gradient from rigid to compliant (cartilage). It is also abundant in corneas, blood vessels, the gut, intervertebral discs, and the dentin in teeth In muscle tissue, it serves as a major component of the endomysium. Collagen constitutes one to two percent of muscle tissue and accounts for 6% of the weight of strong, tendinous muscles.The fibroblast is the most common cell that creates collagen. Gelatin, which is used in food and industry, is collagen that has been irreversibly hydrolyzed.Collagen also has many medical uses in treating complications of the bones and skin.

In 2019, the market size of Medical Collagen is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Collagen.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

DSM

Integra LifeSciences

Collagen Matrix

Encoll

Stryker

Collagen Solutions

Innocoll GmbH

Symatese

Shuangmei

Shengchi

Taike Bio

Chuanger

Beidi

Market Segment by Product Type

Collagen Solutions

Collagen Powder

Market Segment by Application

Haemostats

Vascular Grafts

Tissue Scaffolds

Cartilage Repair

Would Care

Bone Grafts

Diagnostics

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Medical Collagen status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Collagen are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

