Global Planetary Roller Screw 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Planetary Roller Screw Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A roller screw, also known as a planetary roller screw or satellite roller screw, is a low-friction precision screw-type actuator, a mechanical device for converting rotational motion to linear motion, or vice versa. Roller screws are used as electromechanical actuators in order to carry out pressing applications in vehicle manufacturing. They are widely used in robotic welding guns during the manufacturing of chassis of cars.

Aerospace industry has been witnessing steady rise since past years. Roller screws are used for critical embedded actuation applications like flight controls. The aerospace end user industry segment is the fastest growing segment owing to increased adoption of roller screws as electromechanical actuators in this sector.

In 2019, the market size of Planetary Roller Screw is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Planetary Roller Screw.

Request sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/695114

This report studies the global market size of Planetary Roller Screw, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Planetary Roller Screw sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AB SKF

Rollvis SA

Creative Motion Control

Moog, Inc.

Power Jacks Limited

Kugel Motion Limited

Nook Industries, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth Group

August Steinmeyer GmbH and KG

Schaeffler AG

Market Segment by Product Type

Standard Planetary Roller Screw

Inverted Roller Screw

Recirculating Roller Screw

Bearing Ring Roller Screw

Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Steel Manufacturing

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-United-States-European-Union-and-China-Planetary-Roller-Screw-Market-Research-Report-2019-2025.html

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Planetary Roller Screw status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key Planetary Roller Screw manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Planetary Roller Screw are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Purchase a Report copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/695114

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook