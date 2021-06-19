Global Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) Market Forecast 2019-2025
Marketresearchnest.Com has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment. The research study examines the Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.
Refuse-derived fuel (RDF) is a fuel produced from various types of waste such as municipal solid waste (MSW), industrial waste or commercial waste. RDF consists largely of combustible components of such waste, as non recyclable plastics (not including PVC), paper cardboard, labels, and other corrugated materials. These fractions are separated by different processing steps, such as screening, air classification, ballistic separation, separation of ferrous and non ferrous materials, glass, stones and other foreign materials and shredding into a uniform grain size, or also pelletized in order to produce a homogeneous material which can be used as substitute for fossil fuels in e.g. cement plants, lime plants, coal fired power plants or as reduction agent in steel furnaces. RDF can be also further specified into e.g. tyre derived fuels (TDF) from used tyres, or solid recovered fuels (SRF).
The key players covered in this study
- Estre Ambiental
- Biffa
- Ecomondis
- Countrystyle Recycling
- Renewi
- SUEZ Recycling and Recovery
- Veolia
- Carey Group
- FCC Austria Abfall Service AG
- EcoUrja Renewable Energy
Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) market size by Type
- Low Grade: <10 MJ/Kg
- High Grade: >10 MJ/Kg
Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) market size by Applications
- Cement Plants
- Lime Plants
- Coal Fired Power Plants
- Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
- Other
The major highlights of the research report:
- It offers an Executive Data and information of the global market
- Overview profiles of leading key Manufacturers, traders, and investor
- Detail analysis of the global Market
- Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
- Detailed analysis of client preferences and industry awareness
- Recent Development
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size and CAGR of the research report?
- Which segment will take the lead in this research report?
- What is the Sales Forecast by Regions and average manufacturing cost?
- What are the key business tactics adopted by top Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans?
- Which company will show Business Overview?
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
